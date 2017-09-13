Vusi Nova breaks his social media silence after kidnapping

It's been three weeks since Vusi Nova was stripped, beaten and taken on a joyride during a hijacking and he is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal.

The musician, who has been keeping a low profile ever since the incident happened, returned to social media to let fans know he is doing well.

"Hey guys. I'm alive, well and back on social media. So good to be back," he said.

Vusi added that he was grateful for the overwhelming love and support he's received since being hijacked.

"I appreciate all the prayers and support.U guys are the best."

The musician has also been promoting his friend, Ntando's single uBuhle which he features on.