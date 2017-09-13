Blue Mbombo: I was never addicted to shopping, I just loved fashion

Model Blue Mbombo has clarified what she calls an old issue of 'shopping addiction' which has again surfaced, insisting that she wasn't an addict, but merely loved clothes.

She told TshisaLIVE that an old interview with Drum magazine about her so-called shopping addiction has been re-published and she wanted to clear the air.

"Firstly that was a very old interview and I was surprised to see again yesterday (Tuesday) People around me thought it was an addiction to buy as much clothes as I did. I didn't. I just loved (and still love) clothes and fashion," she said.

The model did however admit that in the past some of her purchases were excessive, but went on to add that she has "slowed down" with her shopping habits.

"My brand as model has grown a lot and finally people are seeing me for who I am. I was model before I became a reality show star, before Big Brother and Diski Divas came along. So I'm grateful that I am now a recognised brand that people want to associate with," she said.