Gail & Kabelo Mabalane expecting their second child

21 September 2017 - 12:52 By TshisaLIVE
Kabelo and Gail Mabalane's brood is expanding.
Celebrity couple Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have announced that they're set to welcome their second baby into the world. 

Gail told TshisaLIVE they were both incredibly excited and that the baby is due early next year. 

"You expect that after having your first baby that it will be the same but this is a new baby, and a new adventure. I think we are better prepared for it now, we know more and are more relaxed," she said. 

Gail said Kabelo, who is a hands-on dad was over the moon about the baby news. 

She said that even though they've always wanted a second child, they left up to the universe to decide on the timing, and are happy. 

"God is really a God of restoration. Proud to say that I'm going to be a dad again," Kabelo said on social media. 

Gail added that they were trying to include their two-year-old daughter, Zoe as much as possible in the pregnancy because she doesn't fully understand it all at the moment. 

