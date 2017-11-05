WATCH: Lalla & Tbo Touch channel their inner MJ
05 November 2017 - 10:00
It's incredibly hard to resist the urge to get off your chair and get down, when a Michael Jackson classic hits the airwaves.
So that's exactly what Lalla Hirayama and Tbo Touch did - they broke it down proper.
And their impromptu dance off at the Touch HD studios were captured on camera.
They've got some serious moves!
