WATCH: Lalla & Tbo Touch channel their inner MJ

05 November 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lalla and Tbo Touch show off their sick dance moves.
It's incredibly hard to resist the urge to get off your chair and get down, when a Michael Jackson classic hits the airwaves. 

So that's exactly what Lalla Hirayama and Tbo Touch did - they broke it down proper. 

And their impromptu dance off at the Touch HD studios were captured on camera. 

They've got some serious moves! 

Welcome to #TouchHD the meanest show is on between 3-6pm listen at your bravery🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) on

 

