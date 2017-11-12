TshisaLIVE

South African wins Best Actress at New York Web Fest

12 November 2017 - 14:51 By Timeslive
Lara Lipschitz with her Best Actress Award at NYC Web Fest Awards.
Image: Supplied

South African actress and producer Lara Lipschitz on Saturday night scooped the Best Actress award for her role in the web series Chin Up at New York’s premier web series festival.

Digital film enthusiasts‚ creators and actors from New York and around the world gathered at the NYC Web Fest this week to share their work in the rapidly growing digital entertainment industry.

The weekend culminated in a stylish award ceremony and party in New York on Saturday night where the best of the web was recognised.

Lipschitz and co-producer Devin Toselli were the first South African finalists at NYC Web Fest‚ now in its fourth year.

According to the organisers‚ festival audiences loved Chin Up‚ a fresh and funny mockumentary style web series following the life of a struggling actress living and working in Cape Town‚ South Africa.

Speaking about her award‚ Lipschitz said: “I am over the moon. As a creator and an artist‚ it means so much that the creativity and hard work which goes into Chin Up is being noticed. As a South African this is one more reason to believe that our standards and our work can compete and excel with the best in the world”.

