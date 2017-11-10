TshisaLIVE

The Feather Awards turned into a Zodwa Wabantu vs Skolopad affair

10 November 2017 - 10:56 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad and Zodwa Wabantu's
Skolopad and Zodwa Wabantu's "beef" overtook the other celebrities at the 2017 Feather Awards.
There definitely wasn't a shortage of entertainment at the annual Feather Awards ceremony on Thursday, as Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad, brought major drama to the star-studded affair. 

The annual awards ceremony, which has been running for the past nine years aims to celebrate all things LGBTQ+ and fabulous. 

Skolopad and Zodwa didn't fail to impress when it came to commanding attention. 

Skolopad's red carpet outfit, which was still trending on social media over 24 hours later, became the talking point of the night. The aspiring musician wore a boerewors and plastic dress that left little to the imagination. She accessorized it with a charcoal bag.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Skolopad said she chose the outfit to prove that she wasn't interested in "any beef," but only wanted wors.  

However, it seemed Zodwa missed the 'let's braai the beef' memo and went on to lambaste Skolopad in her acceptance speech, after she scooped the Drama Queen of the Year award.

The dancer, who wore a see-through emerald green dress which she rocked sans panties, said she wasn't interested in people that were broke, but called her a trailer. This, after Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that Zodwa is DJ Tira's trailer last month.

"I hear someone called me DJ Tira's trailer but hey, it's fine because at least I am following a jet plane and every time my face is on a poster there's R40,000 in my account."

Even though Zodwa and Skolopad stole the show, organisers also used the night to highlight issues that the LGBTQ+ community are currently faced with including correctional rape and gender-based violence.

Influential figures such as activist Ricky Kgositau and Amstel of 3Sum fame were recognised for the part they play daily.

Actress Rami Chuene, Boity Thulo, Mmabatho Montsho, Oros Mampofu and blogger Lasizwe were in attendance. 

Here are some of the snaps of your faves:

