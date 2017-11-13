TshisaLIVE

'It's nice to act crazy at times, I love it' - Rami Chuene

13 November 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Veteran actress Rami Chuene talks about the secret behind bringing her roles to life.
Veteran actress Rami Chuene talks about the secret behind bringing her roles to life.
Image: Via Instagram

Fans seem to latch on to whatever role actress Rami Chuene portrays and the actress has explained that it is because she manages to bring out the element of crazy in each of her characters, and that she is constantly working to make them believable.

The actress, who is just as bubbly in real-life told TshisaLIVE that her characters not only make it "easy" for her to give impressive performances because they allow her to be "a little crazy".

"My characters mostly have that crazy element in them but they are great people and I enjoy it. It's nice to act crazy at times, I love it. They allow me to bring to life a multi-faced human, one that can be everything they need to be for all situations."

The actress has impressed audiences in every role she portrayed from her days of Pearl on Backstage to her recent, ever-trending performance as Gracious Mabuza (TGOM) on The Queen.

Her current role is that of a villain attempting to dethrone another woman Harriet Khoza (played by Connie Ferguson) as the main drug lord. In addition to being filthy rich and spoilt, TGOM won the hearts of Mzansi for her crazy side that often sees her attempting crazy stunts.

The actress said the greatest difference between her and Gracious was her wealth.

"Look, honey TGOM is guaped, she's loaded and to have that kind of money I'd have to win the Lotto," she joked.

Rami, who is a mother of three girls Kefiloe (23), Nthateng (21) and Botshelo (10), said she still makes  time to prepare throughly for each role but still does other things like mcing gigs and writing.

However, she admitted that her most important role to date remains being a mother and she never wants to slack in that area.

"To be honest my first priority is being a full time mother, especially to my 10-year-old girl. So I make sure I work smart, I sleep less and work more but ensure that all that needs to be done is done." 

IN MEMES: Fake bride steals the show on OPW presenter search

The search continues for the next presenter of Our Perfect Wedding but it was a bride used during a challenge on the show's weekly TV search that ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

The Feather Awards turned into a Zodwa Wabantu vs Skolopad affair

There definitely wasn't a shortage of entertainment at the annual Feather Awards ceremony on Thursday, as Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad, brought major ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES: Twitter is happy Ntate Ranaka finally got his teeth

Even though The Ranakas always serve drama on their reality show, Twitter only has eyes for Ntate Ranaka, who finally received his set of false teeth ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Katlego Danke on having more kids: I’m good for now

TV actress Katlego Danke may be one of the most family-focused celebs in South Africa but she is not about to bow to pressure to add to her family ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Vusi Nova: People in the industry are doing their best to keep others out

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Vusi opened up about having adopted three young boys and upcoming artists called 047, and explained that he took on ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Skolopad on losing drama queen award to Zodwa Wabantu TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka defends 'teen love' & 20 year age gaps TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Penny Penny daughter steals the show at Hugh Masekela concert TshisaLIVE
  5. Pinky Girl shares fond memories of growing up with Bonang TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Water crisis hits Beaufort West
Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
X