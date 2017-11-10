IN MEMES: Fake bride steals the show on OPW presenter search
The search continues for the next presenter of Our Perfect Wedding but it was a bride used during a challenge on the show's weekly TV search that stole the spotlight on Thursday.
The Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search once again found itself on the trends list after contestants were asked to interview a bride and groom as part of their challenge.
While the jury is still out on who will win the contest, Twitter was united in their praise for the bride and her hilarious antics.
Guys did the bride have to dress again and bind her doek each time for the next presenter???? #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/I1SwIlo30c— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) November 9, 2017
the fake bride cant let go of Tall Dark and handsome Groom, but I don't blame her #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/jbcHkvm0j6— Nicky_K (@Nicky_kk2) November 9, 2017
This fake bride is even doing a better job than some presenters here lol. #OPWPresenterSearch— Audz Slayer💁💅💄💋 (@Miss_Audz) November 9, 2017
#OPWPresenterSearch the bride 😍 pic.twitter.com/2NE3jXxyZ7— Nine-Current 🐐 (@KulKid_N) November 9, 2017
This bride naye is taking over the presenting now 😂 #OPWPresenterSearch— Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) November 9, 2017
The way the bride grabs the groom's arm every time they talk to him. Girl you better hold on with us out here 😆😆😆 #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/EZnjoGQohh— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) November 9, 2017
Can the fake bride get her hands off " my man"? #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/zaplKvcdrW— Real TK (@ErickThemba) November 9, 2017
Fans were also quick to point out that the show's finalists were all Xhosa, and joked that it might soon be called "Our Perfect Xhosa Wedding".
Xhosa’s have that thing #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/U5ZeQsOiqT— Nomveliso Maneli (@nomee_23) November 9, 2017
After this presenter search they should change the name of the show to Our Xhosa Perfect Wedding#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/YyXdkrBW5Q— #TheLastBullet (@theIll_SmashSA) November 9, 2017
@OPWMzansi I have a plan, the winner of this presenter search attends Xhosa weddings then we find ourselves a multilingual presenter who's going to attend all the weddings #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/JGVzrxJgxs— Kagi Devine (@DevineKagi) November 9, 2017
I think they are looking for a Xhosa /Nguni speaking presenter..#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/wWw6N5OYhm— Kagi Devine (@DevineKagi) November 2, 2017
Seems like we going to have a Xhosa presenter #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/q6yI6bK2gW— SHEPHERD 📶⭐ (@sharepart) November 9, 2017
