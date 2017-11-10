TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Fake bride steals the show on OPW presenter search

10 November 2017 - 10:58 By TshisaLIVE
Fans of Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search took to Twitter to comment on the bride's antics.
Fans of Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search took to Twitter to comment on the bride's antics.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

The search continues for the next presenter of Our Perfect Wedding but it was a bride used during a challenge on the show's weekly TV search that stole the spotlight on Thursday.

The Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search once again found itself on the trends list after contestants were asked to interview a bride and groom as part of their challenge.

While the jury is still out on who will win the contest, Twitter was united in their praise for the bride and her hilarious antics.

Fans were also quick to point out that the show's finalists were all Xhosa, and joked that it might soon be called "Our Perfect Xhosa Wedding".

Vusi Nova: People in the industry are doing their best to keep others out

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Vusi opened up about having adopted three young boys and upcoming artists called 047, and explained that he took on ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

It's back! Single Galz heading back to screen after 3 year break

After a three year break, SABC 1's popular drama series Single Galz is set to return to screens, with Warren Masemola playing the role of a building ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Katlego Danke on having more kids: I’m good for now

TV actress Katlego Danke may be one of the most family-focused celebs in South Africa but she is not about to bow to pressure to add to her family ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Skolopad rocks boerewors dress to Feather Awards

Entertainer and musician, Skolopad rocked the Feather Awards red carpet on Thursday night dressed in a clear plastic dress draped in boerewors.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

Dineo Ranaka defends 'teen love' & 20 year age gaps

The question of whether age is just a number in relationships sparked a heated debate on Twitter this week after radio personality Mantsoe Pout took ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Pregnant Busiswa backtracks on 'andiz'umitha' lyrics

Busiswa caught her fans off-guard on Wednesday when she announced that she has a bun in the oven, leading to fans pointing out a song lyric where she ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium

As rapper Cassper Nyovest scrambles to try find sponsors for his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert next month, he has revealed that he is "broke as hell" ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show TshisaLIVE
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Inside Being Bonang star Pinky Girl's plan to take over Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. Robbie Malinga: My wife is too young to have her husband die TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X