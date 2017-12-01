TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Carpo & Innocent chilling in Cassper's hot tub is goals

01 December 2017 - 12:47 By TshisaLIVE
Carpo and Innocent are living their best lives.
Image: Via Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's friends, Carpo and Innocent, duped him into believing they were on their way to rehearsals ahead of #FillUpFNBStadium this Saturday. 

Meanwhile the two were living their best lives in his hot tub. You know, because when the cat's away the mice must play. 

In the hilarious video shared on Instagram, Carpo is chilling in the hot tub, and when Cass called, he told him that he was buying bread. 

LOL! 

We going to #fillupfnbstadium ok get your tickets now #thegownlifestyle video cred @tostri

A post shared by Papa Action Lifestyle (@carpomore) on

