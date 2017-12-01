Hugh Masekela doing 'good' in fight against prostate cancer

Legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela is in a "good state" as he continues his fight against prostate cancer, his manager told TshisaLIVE.

In October Hugh released a statement, which he said would be his only one on his health, stating that he had been battling prostate cancer since 2008.

He said that in March 2016 he had to undergo surgery as the cancer had spread and again in September 2017 as another tumour was discovered.

At the time he said he was "encouraged by the good wishes of family, friends and everyone who has supported my musical journey, which remains the greatest source of my inspiration."

While he has remained mum on his health, his manager has said he is doing good.

"He's in a good state. He is fighting. He is doing good," said Josh Georgiou.

On Thursday EFF leader Julius Malema appealed to South Africans to pray for Bra Hugh.