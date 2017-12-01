TshisaLIVE

Hugh Masekela doing 'good' in fight against prostate cancer

01 December 2017 - 11:50 By Jessica Levitt
Hugh Masekela is
Hugh Masekela is "still fighting" prostate cancer.
Legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela is in a "good state" as he continues his fight against prostate cancer, his manager told TshisaLIVE.

In October Hugh released a statement, which he said would be his only one on his health, stating that he had been battling prostate cancer since 2008. 

He said that in March 2016 he had to undergo surgery as the cancer had spread and again in September 2017 as another tumour was discovered.

At the time he said he was "encouraged by the good wishes of family, friends and everyone who has supported my musical journey, which remains the greatest source of my inspiration."

While he has remained mum on his health, his manager has said he is doing good.

"He's in a good state. He is fighting. He is doing good," said Josh Georgiou.

On Thursday EFF leader Julius Malema appealed to South Africans to pray for Bra Hugh.

Earlier this year the musician cancelled several performances as he had to undergo an eye procedure. On his prostate cancer diagnosis, he appealed to men to have regular checks.

"I’m in a good space, as I battle this stealthy disease, and I urge all men to have regular tests to check your own condition. Ask questions, demand answers and learn everything you can about this cancer, and tell others to do the same."

TshisaLIVE
