Zoleka Mandela 'defeated' over risks of falling pregnant

20 December 2017 - 10:42 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zoleka Mandela is scared about falling pregnant due to the risks.
Zoleka Mandela is scared about falling pregnant due to the risks.
Image: Via Zoleka Mandela Instagram

Zoleka Mandela has poured her heart out about the risks that come with trying to fall pregnant as a cancer surviour and how the situation has left her saddened. 

In a lengthy Instagram post, Zoleka said she was trying to digest the reality of not being able to have another baby because of the risks pregnancy would have on her health. 

"Yesterday's appointment with my medical oncologist left me defeated. Not because I didn't know what the risks involved would be but because of the reminder of my reality." 

Zoleka explained that in order to conceive she would need five to ten years of hormonal treatment to reduce her estrogen levels, which would result in a prolonged state of menopause. 

"I am 37 years old and have been pushed into early/medical menopause twice in my life. Pregnancy and weight gain increases estrogen in my body which only accelerates the growth of cancer cells." 

She added that falling pregnant could cause the cancer to return, spread or even be incurable. 

"I'm scared, I want to remain hopeful and positive but I don't know what this means for me, my husband, my kids, my family or loved ones too ... as much as the decision is mine to make, it has everything to do with them too. I'm hurting a little more today." 

Zoleka is currently in remission after beating breast cancer for the second time last year. 

