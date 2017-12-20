WATCH: It's Dezemba & your Vosho is still failing? All you need is Zodwa!
There's no doubt that Zodwa Wabantu catapulted the Vosho to the dance move of 2016.
Problem is, it's not as easy as it seems...
So, you know for sure Omunye Phezukomunye will be blasting away across South Africa this festive season and now it's on you to learn the dance move that not only needs energy, but stamina and balance simultaneously.
Look, many have already given up on mastering the dance move and have opted to rather do the frog jump in its place. Fam, don't be that person.
I refuse to believe that I’m likely this guy with stonewash jean. I refuse profusely 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 someone please teach me vosho pic.twitter.com/5sjyaPGbHi— Thato Mokwena (@Thatohatsi) December 1, 2017
Earlier this year, Zodwa graced the TshisaLIVE offices with her presence.
The entertainer shared some of her impressive dance moves with us.
So if you're still keen to learn the Vosho watch Zodwa very carefully:
Zodwa Wabantu knows she has the moves. She challenged DJ Tira to a dance off. So what will it be Tira? Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
