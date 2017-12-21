TshisaLIVE

Year in Review: Dr Tumi did big things for gospel music in 2017

21 December 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Dr Tumi said he hopes he has inspired people to achieve their dreams.
Dr Tumi said he hopes he has inspired people to achieve their dreams.
Image: Supplied

While Cassper Nyovest set the bar high when he performed at FNB Stadium to a 68,000-strong crowd, gospel musician Dr Tumi also changed the gospel music scene after holding a sold out concert at The Ticketpro Dome in August.

After months of hard work, Dr Tumi had fans singing along to his tracks including, Nothing Without You and You are Here.

How Cassper shot for greatness with #FillUpFNBStadium

When I first sat across from Cassper to pick the man's brain it was a warm summer's day and the man was all smiles with the success of his latest hit ...
TshisaLIVE
19 days ago

"I can't thank people enough for the support. It was so overwhelming to see the dream become a reality. Of course, all the glory belongs to God, because it is indeed by his grace that everything has happened as it has," he said at the time.

He said that the event was not only a win for him, but he hoped served as a reminder to people who want to achieve their dreams.

"This concert shows that if you have a dream and the willingness to see it become a reality, you can. You need to keep your faith, work hard and find others that are willing to help you. But no dream is impossible."

Halala!

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for veteran TV star Michelle Molatlou TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I was very self conscious' - Lexi on her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Pinky Girl is coming for everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X