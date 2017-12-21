Year in Review: Dr Tumi did big things for gospel music in 2017

"I can't thank people enough for the support. It was so overwhelming to see the dream become a reality. Of course, all the glory belongs to God, because it is indeed by his grace that everything has happened as it has," he said at the time.

He said that the event was not only a win for him, but he hoped served as a reminder to people who want to achieve their dreams.

"This concert shows that if you have a dream and the willingness to see it become a reality, you can. You need to keep your faith, work hard and find others that are willing to help you. But no dream is impossible."

Halala!