How Cassper shot for greatness with #FillUpFNBStadium

When I first sat across from Cassper, it was a warm summer's day and the man was all smiles with the success of his latest hit Doc Shebeleza. We chatted about a lot of things that day but the one thing that stood out was his determination to reach heights SA hip- hop had never achieved. Now, three and a half years later, as he prepared for the biggest night of his career there was a sense that he had achieved it.

Certainly those around him in the industry thought so. Everyone from Oskido to L-Tido, DJ Sbu and Black Motion were gushing over how he had blazed a brave new path for musicians in the future. "This is moving the culture forward. It is not about you. It is about the next generation," Sbu told me as he walked into FNB Stadium to give his support to Cassper.

But sitting in a room deep within the heart of the stadium, Cassper did not have the time or space to think about the magnitude of the occasion. All around him people were planning his outfits, calculating his entrance and running around preparing for the event. All the while, Cassper's garden landscaper, Innocent, was doing his best to keep to keep smiling while settling his own nerves.

"Where is his clothes? Where are the dancers? I'm worried, we still don't have the set list," came shouts from the hallway. Next to me I heard the whisper "Did you see how insane his police escorts into the stadium was? I hear he is going to ride on stage in his Bentley!"