IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Robbie Malinga

02 January 2018 - 09:49 By Karishma Thakurdin
Robbie Malinga will be laid to rest on Tuesday.
Robbie Malinga will be laid to rest on Tuesday.
Image: Via Twitter

Those close to music veteran Robbie Malinga have gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Tuesday to bid farewell to him. 

It has been a morning of touching words and musical tributes in celebration of Malinga's life. 

One thing that has been evident since the start of the service was that Malinga's music touched the lives of so many people, and the impact he made during his 20-year career was monumental. 

A huge black and gold portrait of the Sondela hitmaker stood tall on stage as friends reflected on memories they shared with Malinga. 

The musician's niece, Boitumelo spoke fondly of how her uncle taught many invaluable lessons that have made her into the woman she is today. 

"No matter what life through at him he always came back guns blazing." 

She said her uncle was not just a musical genius but a genius in all aspects of life. 

Musicians Kelly Khumalo, Khaya Mthethwa and Musa Sukwene among others will render musical tributes at the service. His wife Ann and son, Robbie Jnr are also expected to pay tribute. 

Malinga died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year.

