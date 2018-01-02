TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Kelly Khumalo renders emotional tribute to Robbie Malinga

02 January 2018 - 11:05 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kelly Khumalo sang her heart out at Robbie Malinga's funeral service.
Kelly Khumalo sang her heart out at Robbie Malinga's funeral service.

Songstress and friend, Kelly Khumalo was overcome with emotion as she performed her hit track, Sobabili at Robbie Malinga's funeral currently underway at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

Tears streamed down Kelly's face as she sang her heart out. Sobabili  is one of the duets she made with Malinga. 

It has been an emotional service filled with musical tributes and speeches in honour of Malinga's life and 20-year career in the music industry. 

Malinga has been hailed as an icon who changed the lives of many aspiring artists. 

His wife Ann and son, Robbie Jnr are also expected to pay tribute to him later in the programe. 

Malinga died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year. 

Malinga's brother, Bheki told TshisaLIVE that he died surrounded by loved ones. 

IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Robbie Malinga

Those close to music veteran Robbie Malinga have gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Tuesday to bid farewell to him. 
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Robbie Malinga to be laid to rest today

Hundreds of friends, family and fans have gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to bid farewell to music veteran Robbie Malinga. 
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Much-loved hitmaker, Robbie Malinga remained upbeat until the end

Don't worry, I'm fine, he said even as he was dying
News
3 days ago

DJ Sbu: Robbie Malinga was a pioneer

DJ Sbu paid tribute to veteran musician Robbie Malinga at his memorial on Friday afternoon, calling the artist a pioneer. Sbu said Robbie brought out ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Three surprise celebrity pregnancies we weren't ready for! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Zodwa dancing in her bikini. Cause KeDezemba TshisaLIVE
  3. 7 local songs that made us jive, fall in love and just go wild in 2017 TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA announces Bonang 'split' (again), Twitter calls bs TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X