WATCH | Oprah’s speech to women dominates 2018 Golden Globe Awards
08 January 2018 - 11:06
Oprah Winfrey was awarded the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. She took the opportunity to send a message to women. Credit: Reuters
Oprah Winfrey was awarded the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
She took the opportunity do deliver a speech on racism, sexism, the #MeToo movement and the importance of women coming forward to discuss their experiences with of sexual assault, to which she was awarded a standing ovation.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE