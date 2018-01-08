TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Oprah’s speech to women dominates 2018 Golden Globe Awards

08 January 2018 - 11:06 By Timeslive

Oprah Winfrey was awarded the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. She took the opportunity to send a message to women. Credit: Reuters

Oprah Winfrey was awarded the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

She took the opportunity do deliver a speech on racism, sexism, the #MeToo movement and the importance of women coming forward to discuss their experiences with of sexual assault, to which she was awarded a standing ovation.

