Soulistic's latest star Langa looks forward to sharing more Sunday Blues

10 January 2018 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Langa is looking to share some light and warmth through his music.
Langa is looking to share some light and warmth through his music.
At only 23 years old, Langa is the envy of many upcoming artists after he  impressed Black Coffee with his vocals and work ethic enough to score himself a record deal, and he promises that he's brewing an album worth listening to.

Langa, who's real name is Nathi Mavuso, was recently signed to world renowned DJ Black Coffee's record label after the DJ asked his team to search for him after seeing a video of him singing that went viral.

"After that video went up, I had a lot of DMs from really notable names and people that I look up to, but it was Black Coffee's message that resonated with me. He said, 'you are amazing young king and I'd really like to work with you.' I was like, 'here's my number and my email... two days later we were in studio and we recorded a song."

The communication continued from then and the pair eventually decided to make their partnership official, when Soulistic signed Langa.

"The first thing I realised is I met the man behind Black Coffee, not the celebrity and his humility is amazing. The great thing about meeting your heroes and realising they are human and they have achieved all these great things against all odds, is inspiring. He's inspiring".

Langa revealed that as a child he hid his talent because he was scared of being bullied. 

"I kept it a secret for the longest time because I was embarrassed by the fact that I had this super high-pitched voice. At the time, my range allowed me to sing songs by your Whitney's and Mariah's. But one day someone heard me sing in the bathroom and told my teacher, who made me sing in front of everyone and that's where everything began."

The musician also shared the insight behind his stage name and what he hoped his partnership with Black Coffee would eventually produce.

"I like the meaning of the name Langa. For me, the sun can only be present in one place, it can't be everywhere at the same time. But wherever it is, it brings light and warmth to people. So I chose to call myself Langa because more that it being my father's surname, it personifies what I want to as a person and as an artist."

Langa already has firm favourite hit Sunday Blues and most recently Home.

