New season of Uthando Nes'thembu to lift the lid on 'family secrets'

10 January 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu cast are coming back for a second season and it's promising fire entertainment.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Mzansi's favourite polygamist family is returning to the small screens on Thursday night and from what businessman Musa Mseleku has told TshisaLIVE, it will have viewers glued to their screens. 

Musa said the new season of the show pick up on issues that were left "open ended" in the first season. This includes the family opening up about the woman who would have been his second wife but died before the show became a reality. 

The businessman told TshisaLIVE last year that there was a special woman in his life who died, but was shy to reveal too much detail at the time.

"The show is going to give a clear picture around her (the wife that passed away). It is going to bring her into the attention of the viewers," he said.

Musa added that the unidentified woman would have been his second wife as "she was in between the first and the second wife".

The different personalities of Musa's wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe split fans into different teams, and sparked debate among them.  

Musa said the family was excited and would share "more about their lives" in the upcoming season.

"The family and the entire team is happy that season two is finally here. I think people can just expect authentic reality, you know, both the good and the bad and maybe the ugly as well. It's going to be so real."

