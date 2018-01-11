TshisaLIVE

Ukhozi FM applauded for 100% local music campaign

11 January 2018 - 12:55 By Kyle Zeeman
The SABC said all its radio stations will determine their own music quota according to what benefitted their audiences most.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

Ukhozi FM has drawn applause from KwaZulu-Natal artists and music bosses after launching a campaign to play only local music on the station last month.

The station adopted a 100% local music quota for December to measure audiences response and decide on a strategy going forward.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the broadcaster did not yet know whether the campaign was a success, but every station was allowed to decide on a quota that best benefited their audiences. 

"When the new board came in, they said the directive (of a 90 percent local music quota) was no longer applicable and every radio station would respond in accordance with its audiences. That is exactly what is happening (with Ukhozi FM)."

When asked if the 100% quota may be adopted by other stations, Kaizer said Ukhozi FM frequently played more than 80 percent local music on their station and it would be up to other stations to adopt whatever quota they saw best.

"If it works for their radio station, it works for them. It may not work for another radio station and so we cannot make a company-wide ruling on a quota. We are not going back there. We have left it in the hands of the stations and the broadcaster will stand by the decisions of the stations."

He said that it was important to allow the station to do its research and change its strategy to bring in more listeners and revenue.

"Like any business, when you make a decision to do anything. You make the decision and you implement it. When it works, you decide if you want to do it again, When it doesn't work the way you wanted, you change. They make the decisions if-and-when it is needed".

