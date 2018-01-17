Hulisani Ravele: 2017 was really a year of loss for me

Radio personality and former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele has spoken out on the difficulties she faced over the last few months, revealing that 2017 was a year of loss, which she hopes will turn into growth.

Hulisani broke up with her long-time partner, music producer Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya. Although neither confirmed the split, Psyfo has for several months been posting pictures of himself with his new girlfriend on social media. Psyfo and Hulisani dated for over 10 years and were often rumoured to be close to getting married.

Reflecting on the events of the last few months, Hulisani said that she was ready for a new start after a difficult year.

"If you look at everything that has happened to me in 2017, and other things you may not know about, 2017 was really a year of loss for me. I lost many things but I think it was in preparation for what 2018 is going to bring," she said.

The star hoped to move forward in 2017 with her plans to host her own talk show, but after not being able to secure a deal, decided to launch her own talk show series on social media.

"One of the things I have launched, that I put off for such a long time, is The Minute With Hulisani Ravele. It is a minute sharing where I am in my mind. Because nobody wants to give me a talk show, I am just going to create my own platform and I'm going to start talking. And by the time you catch up, I'm not sure yáll be able to afford me."