Cassper Nyovest mum on pending R3m lawsuit

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has refused to answer questions regarding a pending R3 million lawsuit against him from a production company, after he allegedly destroyed property during an interview, which turned violent.

Rawbust Productions has sent a letter of demand to the musician claiming the alleged altercation led to damages and loss of income.

The legal document, which TshisaLIVE is in possession of, claims a member of the production company, Tusko D, approached Cassper for an interview at the South African Hip-Hop Awards at Gold Reed City in December, 2017.

The company alleges Cassper turned violent when he was asked to confirm a claim he made about reaching a record breaking 10 million record sales in his career.

Cassper's claim that he sold 10 million records received much controversy after DJ Maphorisa publicly questioned the statement. It was unclear whether Cassper meant 10 million record sales or included streams.