IN MEMES: Petronella and Boi from The Queen want to fill up FNB

18 January 2018 - 10:29 By Kyle Zeeman
The actresses think they can fill up FNB.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

The Queen's Petronella and Boi had fans in stitches on Wednesday when they hatched an ambitious plan to fill up FNB stadium, while giving rapper Cassper Nyovest a shout out at the same time.

The pair, played by Thembsie Matu and Marah Louw respectively, had a hilarious conversation about the project, with a clip of the conversation from the show shared on social media.

In the video Boi announces her idea to hold a massive concert, while Petronella tried to convince her otherwise, telling her that the youth of today only want music to twerk to. 

Twitter went cray when Petronella tried to stress her point by twerking on screen.

Fans were also not convinced that she would be able to do it, but still threw their weight behind the decision.

Cassper even found himself on the Twitter trends list for a brief time during the episode as fans reacted to the star being mentioned on the show.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

19 hours ago
