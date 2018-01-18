IN MEMES: Petronella and Boi from The Queen want to fill up FNB
The Queen's Petronella and Boi had fans in stitches on Wednesday when they hatched an ambitious plan to fill up FNB stadium, while giving rapper Cassper Nyovest a shout out at the same time.
The pair, played by Thembsie Matu and Marah Louw respectively, had a hilarious conversation about the project, with a clip of the conversation from the show shared on social media.
Petronella is Ungovernable 😔 😢 😭 😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Qx4TGcMKR0— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 17, 2018
In the video Boi announces her idea to hold a massive concert, while Petronella tried to convince her otherwise, telling her that the youth of today only want music to twerk to.
Twitter went cray when Petronella tried to stress her point by twerking on screen.
Petronella ke character bagaetsho!!! That woman is life... Uthi "Twerk twerk twerk"😅 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pb5p7G73zW— Sebastian Tshepo (@Rebel_Being1) January 17, 2018
Ma'am Paty , can really twerk, hope those instaslayqueens were taking notes #TheQueenMzansi— #EmceeDaComedian (@Austinpowerz02) January 17, 2018
Patronella twerking makes me look like an amateur 😂😂#TheQueenMzansi— LadyRain (@ChiqueUrban) January 17, 2018
Petronella be like "twerk twerk twerk" 😂zama enye i-line up #TheQueenMzansi— SkiinnY HlengiieY (@KgaogeloKhonzi1) January 17, 2018
Patronella uthi abantwana bafuna ukuTwerker, Twerk Twerk 😂😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansiS2— #SBzoBABA (@SBzo69) January 17, 2018
Fans were also not convinced that she would be able to do it, but still threw their weight behind the decision.
#TheQueenMzansiS2 I just wonder who can #FillUpFnbStadium with this line up SisBoi, Dorothy, Abigail these names are depressing on their own pic.twitter.com/xn0IAHNjEZ— Ms Momo_® (@Mizz_Zany) January 17, 2018
#TheQueenMzansiS2 mme boi wants to fill up fNB stadium lol pic.twitter.com/Bq2FMyaiTH— mjakhula (@jacky_masemola) January 17, 2018
Team Nyovest we have another mission again Ms Boi wants to #FillUpFnbStadium let's get to work you know wat to do #TheQueenMzansiS2 😂😂😂😂😂😂— MayGoalsBeAchieved🙏 (@Tia_Nsibande) January 17, 2018
Boi wants to #FillUpFNB 🤣🤣🤣@CassperNyovest you have competition #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Wb9l6pJyIz— Can Dee Pennies (@mzansi_savage) January 17, 2018
Cassper even found himself on the Twitter trends list for a brief time during the episode as fans reacted to the star being mentioned on the show.
Patronella knows Nyovest 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansiS2 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5URFSpLRkX— swidat 🎀 (@_MsBrown_) January 17, 2018
Petronella is life “ufuna ufana nala nkwenkwe uNyovest” @CassperNyovest #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ieU9pnWEkg— Dunga (@VuyoMaja) January 17, 2018
@CassperNyovest u made it #TheQueenMzansi #FillUpFnbStadium pic.twitter.com/l9UDQncOhh— #Babygirl (@BathsaltM) January 17, 2018
@CassperNyovest made it to #TheQueenMzansi script. 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/XDruCodp0E— Ziza🎀 (@Khanyeesah) January 17, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE