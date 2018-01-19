TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Here's how Carpo & Innocent welcome Cassper home

19 January 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Carpo and Innocent are hilarious.
The Gown Lifestyle Ep 1 - Carpo and Innocent are hilarious.

There's evidently never a dull moment in Cassper Nyovest's home with Carpo and Innocent around. 

Both Carpo and Innocent became internet sensations last year for their crazy personalities and their side-splitting antics. 

And, it seems like nothing is about to change in 2018. 

Cassper spent the past few days in Lagos, Nigeria and obviously his friends missed him terribly. 

So to welcome Cassper home, Carpo and Innocent were ready and waiting to shower their friend with love. 

