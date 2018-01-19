WATCH: Here's how Carpo & Innocent welcome Cassper home
19 January 2018 - 07:00
There's evidently never a dull moment in Cassper Nyovest's home with Carpo and Innocent around.
Both Carpo and Innocent became internet sensations last year for their crazy personalities and their side-splitting antics.
And, it seems like nothing is about to change in 2018.
Cassper spent the past few days in Lagos, Nigeria and obviously his friends missed him terribly.
So to welcome Cassper home, Carpo and Innocent were ready and waiting to shower their friend with love.
What a way to be welcomed back at home... hahaha love these 2!!! pic.twitter.com/tyFfSWAelq— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 17, 2018
