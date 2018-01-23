Fans disappointed over The Wound (Inxeba) not making the Oscar cut
Fans across the country have been left disappointed that local film The Wound (Inxeba) lost out on an Oscar nomination on Tuesday afternoon.
The local film was shortlisted for a nomination late last year in the Foreign Language and Animation category.
The 2018 Oscar nominees were announced at a swanky party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles this afternoon. Films that clinched nominations were A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul and The Square.
"We are disheartened and disappointed but we were in good company on that short list, so we knew the chances were almost the unthinkable but we definitely believed in it (the film). It was one of the strongest years for that category in a long time but we are looking forward to how the film will do in South Africa. We will have South Africans vote for whether the movie should make it to the Oscars, and we are hopeful they will," said producers Elias Ribeiro and Cait Pansegrouw.
One of the stars Niza Jay believed the film was not nominated because it was not meant to be.
"Whats meant to happen has happened. We wanted to be there but we didn't and that’s okay. We are still the most awarded film in South African history and that’s still worth celebrating. It's not the end of the race for us, the country or future SA films."
Congrats to our Foreign Language Film nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CtcVCNZXZe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018
The film has already scooped 19 international awards. It was most recently named best foreign film by the African-American Film Critics Association and best film at the International Queer and Migrant Film Festival in Amsterdam.
Inxeba has received split reactions in SA for its controversial storyline. It has received both acclaim and criticism for its honest depiction of Xhosa initiation rituals.
The film tells the story of Xolani, a factory worker who travels to the rural Eastern Cape to oversee the initiation process – but then one defiant initiate discovers Xolani's secret.
Local fans have inundated Twitter expressing their sadness:
Oscar nominations 2018 disappointing as usual. Inxeba not featured🙄— Wonder (@Wonder__Vuma) January 23, 2018
Inxeba didn't get nominated for that Oscar. Wow Xhosa Cishet pepo are witches 😩😩😩 #OscarNoms— Bongani (@Bongani_MV) January 23, 2018
No nomination for Inxeba 😔😔 ok. Validation from The Academy does not make us want to see it any less. Oh well, on to the next one. https://t.co/GmBge9x77V— - D O O K A - (@Lord_Fefe) January 23, 2018
So Inxeba didn’t get that nomination. AmaXhosa ayaminya yong. That movie is deserving shame— impératrice zinhle (@HazelbirdZinhle) January 23, 2018
We didn’t get it this year but they know about us. Well done to the team from Inxeba ( The Wound ) for making it as far as they did at the Oscars. https://t.co/rny7UyKFx1— Kutlwano Ditsele (@thafilmaka) January 23, 2018
Obvs this thing was rigged. Inxeba was supposed to win this whole thing. I'm so upset, yoh.— Petty LaBelle* 🐼 (@PearlPillay) January 23, 2018
Please someone send location for #OscarNoms Aftertears drinking session. I want to get pap drunk😭😭 #Inxeba— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) January 23, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE