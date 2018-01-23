'This morning I felt like my world was crumbling'- Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Bra Hugh's death

Even though songstress, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been left gutted by her friend, Hugh Masekela's death, she will forever treasure the fond memories she shared with him.

Just hours after news of Bra Hugh's death was confirmed on Tuesday, Chaka Chaka told TshisaLIVE that she still could not believe it.

"This morning I felt as if my world was crumbling. It is still unimaginable that he is gone but it is the sad reality that we all face."

Chaka Chaka said she first met Bra Hugh decades ago and that he was an "amazing, cool and handsome man".