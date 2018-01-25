WATCH | Twitter goes beserk with #MarkFishChallenge
Retired soccer player Mark Fish has been ripped to shreds on Twitter for sharing the wrong picture along with a tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela.
As news of Bra Hugh's death broke on Tuesday morning, fans from around the globe filled Twitter with messages of condolences.
Mark also joined thousands of fans in paying tribute to Bra Hugh, but mistakenly attached a picture of Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse with his message.
Hotstix later called Mark out on the mishap, telling him he was "very much alive and well".
#MarkFish I am very much alive - oops ask my family or manager @MartinMyers or @BillyMonama - I am alive and well pic.twitter.com/5MWU2Hyhup— Hotstix (@siphohotstix) January 23, 2018
Even though Mark has since apologised for the debacle, Twitter hauled Mark over the coals for the debacle and started the #MarkFishChallenge which has been topping the trends list for three days and counting.
Twitter users have been sharing random pictures and purposely adding the wrong names to it.
Here are some of the best ones:
