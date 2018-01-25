TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Twitter goes beserk with #MarkFishChallenge

25 January 2018 - 11:39 By Karishma Thakurdin
Mark Fish has been dragged on Twitter after sharing a picture with Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse with a Bra Hugh tribute.
Mark Fish has been dragged on Twitter after sharing a picture with Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse with a Bra Hugh tribute.
Image: Via Twitter

Retired soccer player Mark Fish has been ripped to shreds on Twitter for sharing the wrong picture along with a tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela. 

As news of Bra Hugh's death broke on Tuesday morning, fans from around the globe filled Twitter with messages of condolences. 

Mark also joined thousands of fans in paying tribute to Bra Hugh, but mistakenly attached a picture of Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse with his message. 

Hotstix later called Mark out on the mishap, telling him he was "very much alive and well". 

Even though Mark has since apologised for the debacle, Twitter hauled Mark over the coals for the debacle and started the #MarkFishChallenge which has been topping the trends list for three days and counting. 

Twitter users have been sharing random pictures and purposely adding the wrong names to it. 

Here are some of the best ones: 

#MarkFishChallenge has been trending on Twitter since music legend Hugh Masekela's passing on 23 January 2018. Here are some of the best tweets.

Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena

As news of Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena's death spreads on Thursday morning, an outpouring of tributes have filled social media. 
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died

Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena, popularly known as Bra Eddie died on Wednesday night, TshisaLIVE can confirm. 
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Luzuko Nteleko shares deets on co-starring in US drama series

SA actor Luzuko Nteleko has just finished shooting a LGBTQ US drama series starring US star Milan Christopher and he gushed about being part of a ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH: Oliver Mtukudzi's heartfelt tribute to a 'real friend', Bra Hugh

A long time friend, mentor and brother is how Oliver Mtukudzi described the late Bra Hugh Masekela and reminisced on the amazing times they had ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Hugh Masekela's son: 'My father has always been both ageless & immortal' TshisaLIVE
  4. Shots fired! AKA's new single is filled with shade to Riky, Cassper & rivals TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X