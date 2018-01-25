WATCH | Twitter goes beserk with #MarkFishChallenge

Retired soccer player Mark Fish has been ripped to shreds on Twitter for sharing the wrong picture along with a tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela.

As news of Bra Hugh's death broke on Tuesday morning, fans from around the globe filled Twitter with messages of condolences.

Mark also joined thousands of fans in paying tribute to Bra Hugh, but mistakenly attached a picture of Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse with his message.

Hotstix later called Mark out on the mishap, telling him he was "very much alive and well".