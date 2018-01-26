REVIEW: AKA brings late legends to life on new track 'Sweet Fire'

After a short break from the limelight, rapper AKA dropped his second single in four days on Friday morning, a touching love song dedicated to music legends the nation has lost over the past year.

The rapper has never been shy to sample or take inspiration from artists of yesteryear, fusing the work of Caiphus Semenya with his own 2017 smash hit Caiphus Song.

He repeated the trick with his latest single Sweet Fire which was released this morning, tapping into the influence of, among others, Ray Phiri and Stimela's work for the track.

"When you lose someone you love, you have to take the time to grieve. Music helps. Sweet Fire is dedicated to the memory and music of Ray Phiri, Stimela, and all those who have loved and lost," he said on Twitter.

In sampling Stimela's Fire, Passion, Ecstacy, AKA drew on emotions that he seems to have been dealing with.

The topic of love is something the rapper doesn't shy away from, and on the single hinted at losing love and also the battles of trying to get over the loss of a loved one.

"One thing about love it could drug you," AKA declares at the start of the track, before claiming that "he can't do it like I do."

The track then swings like a pendulum between lost love ( "I remember when I used to love you. Now I’m about to burst your bubble") and hopes of new love ("I'm about to send the letter to your uncle") .

For all the criticism about AKA using auto-tune, the star has used the technique to carve out a unique sound that he hopes will continue the legacy of those who have come before him.

"I really think with the passing of Ray Phiri and Hugh Masekela among other legends we've lost. It's never been more important for the music to be passed on to the next generation. Younger people need to know this music so they can be reminded where we come from," he added.