5 cool facts about the 'Ungdvdyelani' viral star Senzi Mathaba

26 January 2018 - 08:04 By Chrizelda Kekana
Senzi Mathaba the Ungdvdyelani star.
Before last week, Senzi Mathaba had no Twitter account and no idea that a video she created would go viral, making her popular phrase "Ungdvdyelani manje?" part of Mzansi''s vocabulary.

Senzi has since become a viral star after a side-splitting video dominated social media platforms for days.  

The viral star told TshisaLIVE that when she made the video she was trying to chase the January blues away by making her friends laugh, and never anticipated that it would become such a big deal.

In the video the young woman who appears to have been caught off-guard, wants to find out why she was being recorded and blurts out, "Ungdvdyelani manje?" (why are you filming me).

However, the direct translation of the word means, "why are you DVD'ing me?".

Speaking to Metro FM, Senzi said her life has changed drastically because more people now recognise her face. She explained that the next step was to make herself available for appearances at events.

"People give me so much attention. But the people I work with already knew that I am funny. When people book me, it will be to get the story behind who I am and for me to come say 'undvdyelani manje?'"

Here are five cool facts about the internet sensation.

1. She's 24 years old

2. She's a qualified nurse, who works in Durban 

3. She only created a Twitter account after her video went viral

4. Senzi always 'knew' she was destined for fame and all it took was a 13 second video to cement her belief. 

5. She's originally from Empangeni

