TshisaLIVE

MaKhumalo keeps winning on Uthando Nes'thembu

02 February 2018 - 09:55 By Chrizelda Kekana
MaKhumalo, Musa Mseleku's third wife is the ultimate fave on Twitter.
MaKhumalo, Musa Mseleku's third wife is the ultimate fave on Twitter.
Image: Via Twitter

While Twitter is often divided into four camps for each wife of polygamist Musa Mseleku on Uthando Nes'thembu, last night's episode saw MaKhumalo unite the masses who dubbed her "the real matriarch" of the family.

As the reality show gave viewers a front row seat into "lobola" negotiations, they saw that Musa had send MaKhumalo with the delegation to speak on his behalf.

Twitter, couldn't believe how the youngest wife could have such wisdom and was always willing to compromise for the family where necessary. They applauded her selfless nature.

The memes and overflow of love came in numbers:

Although MaKhumalo's followers already crowned her as queen of the reality show, there were a few non-believers.

'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA

AKA has been speaking his mind a helluva lot lately and we are still taking a minute to let it all sink in. He recently appeared on Real Talk with ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Say what? Moonchild has 'patented' her trademark blue hair

Midnight Starring hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly is known by fans from Tokyo to Tugela Ferry for her wild mop of striking blue curls, but don't you dare ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'He gave us hope' - Sello Maake Ka- Ncube pays tribute to David Phetoe

Sello Maake kaNcube has joined hundreds of South Africans in paying tribute to veteran actor David Phetoe, calling him the perfect gentlemen and a ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

SABC on David Phetoe: He was instrumental in paving the way for upcoming actors

The SABC on Thursday evening paid tribute to one of its family members, David Phetoe, after it was earlier confirmed the veteran actor had ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Veteran actor David Phetoe has died

The family of David Phetoe has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the veteran actor has died. His son, Eugene Phetoe, told TshisaLIVE the 85-year-old actor ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong TshisaLIVE
  4. Pulane claps back at booty haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X