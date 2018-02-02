MaKhumalo keeps winning on Uthando Nes'thembu
While Twitter is often divided into four camps for each wife of polygamist Musa Mseleku on Uthando Nes'thembu, last night's episode saw MaKhumalo unite the masses who dubbed her "the real matriarch" of the family.
As the reality show gave viewers a front row seat into "lobola" negotiations, they saw that Musa had send MaKhumalo with the delegation to speak on his behalf.
Twitter, couldn't believe how the youngest wife could have such wisdom and was always willing to compromise for the family where necessary. They applauded her selfless nature.
The memes and overflow of love came in numbers:
#UthandoNesthembu Makhumalo u r the best shame pic.twitter.com/SaxqZvbGeR— Letticia (@Lettie1993) February 1, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu MaKhumalo issa leader pic.twitter.com/RqI4v8cKkw— The Clairvoyant✨🎇🎑 (@NerdySk) February 1, 2018
MaKhumalo is Leyvels the fixer in Chief FIC #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ZUv2N2sOWN— Buzwebakhe (@Buzwebakhe) February 1, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu How Makhumalo deals with problems.... pic.twitter.com/DiOopSNMvt— Sifiso (@Sifiso49448589) February 1, 2018
MaKhumalo. The actual Matriarch and Head of this family of this family. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/fQhHi444zf— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) February 1, 2018
Makhumalo is speaking real truth. Spoke a lot of sense.👏🏽👏🏽 Respect !#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/u3LfQRs18W— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) February 1, 2018
All@of your sisters should be copying notes from MaKhumalo like #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/n3tCuYllLj— Gadabi Khanari (@BingiRasKhanari) February 1, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu— 🌻Sunflower🌻 (@hlakaniminaj12) February 1, 2018
Mseleku Is so lucky to have Makhumalo ♡ she is humble and resourceful pic.twitter.com/6yW4HXJz04
maKhumalo feels like the first wife. She is resourceful and strategic. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/UuqnqloFAk— Fakade_RSA🇿🇦 (@NjUhuruMapapu) February 1, 2018
Where do I find a woman like Makhumalo? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/qP4e9RVOwl— FactsOnly (@1FactsOnly) February 1, 2018
Can We ReShuffle MaKhumalo to Wife #1 Coz Honestly She Plays the part already. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/cBXd8pJjwg— Chubby Sexy Ninja (@JomoDj_RSA) February 1, 2018
Although MaKhumalo's followers already crowned her as queen of the reality show, there were a few non-believers.
#Uthandonesthembu kanti am I the only one who thinks makhumalo is fake? pic.twitter.com/Zk1CAF3aYE— Miss P (@pasiya26) February 1, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu— Refiloe FIFI (@Refiloe_Ruru) February 1, 2018
Makhumalo is such a hypocrite, she agrees with everything mseleko says just for T.v. pic.twitter.com/wGwFIsS9NU
#Uthandonesthembu MaKhumalo is full of nonsense...rich people always look down on others pic.twitter.com/FsNeYfYcvt— Hunadi (@Hunadi05) February 1, 2018
