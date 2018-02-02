MaKhumalo keeps winning on Uthando Nes'thembu

While Twitter is often divided into four camps for each wife of polygamist Musa Mseleku on Uthando Nes'thembu, last night's episode saw MaKhumalo unite the masses who dubbed her "the real matriarch" of the family.

As the reality show gave viewers a front row seat into "lobola" negotiations, they saw that Musa had send MaKhumalo with the delegation to speak on his behalf.

Twitter, couldn't believe how the youngest wife could have such wisdom and was always willing to compromise for the family where necessary. They applauded her selfless nature.

The memes and overflow of love came in numbers: