'He gave us hope' - Sello Maake Ka- Ncube pays tribute to David Phetoe

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has joined hundreds of South Africans in paying tribute to veteran actor David Phetoe, describing him as the perfect gentleman and a giant of the industry, who will forever be remembered for the way he entertained a nation looking for hope and joy.

David died at the age of 85 on Thursday, just hours after being admitted to hospital. His family said he had been sick prior to his death.

David was known for his roles on 'Sgudi 'Snaysi, Cry the beloved Country and as Paul Moroka on Generations.

He mentored several actors including Sello, with whom he acted on Generations.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sello said he was heartbroken by the news of David's death.

"Papa Dave, that is what I called him, was the perfect gentleman. The perfect example of a gentleman. He was a man filled with love and humility. He was so caring and his death has left me speechless. He gave us all hope in a time when we were looking for joy. We think that men like Papa Dave will last forever so it is heartbreaking when they leave us."

Sello said he remembered his time acting alongside David fondly and was deeply hurt when the show's producers decided to write the veteran actor's character off the show.

"I loved that old man and I was deeply hurt when they decided to write him off. When they killed the character I took it personally. I felt like they had taken away someone who was larger than life itself and who could nurture me."

Sello said David would often help him understand the importance of the story he was telling through his roles, even when they were not acting together.

"When I was acting in The Suit, he sat me down and opened up the character to me on a deeper level. He told me that men in those days always carried books to read. It may seem like a small thing but gems like that meant the world to me. This industry has not been too kind to older actors and it is a shame because they have so much to share. It angers me."

Meanwhile the SABC have also paid tribute to the veteran, reflecting on the enormous contribution he made to the entertainment industry.

"As a veteran actor he was instrumental in paving the way and setting the bar high for upcoming actors. May his family, friends and fans find comfort in the joy that he poured out his talent for the world to see and be inspired," read a statement from the broadcaster.