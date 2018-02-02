Heavy K brings his dad to tears with new house & car
Are nominations for son of the year 2018 open? Because we would like to nominate Heavy K, after the producer spoilt his dad with a brand new house and car.
The iNDE hitmaker had fans glowing with pride on Thursday when he took to social media to post a picture of his dad outside his new place.
Heavy K said he was proud of himself for being able to bless his dad with the gifts and revealed how his dad was brought to tears when he discovered it was his.
"Seeing my father's teary eyes posing next to his new crib and car! It just reminded me why am I am doing this and why I could never stop! I'm grateful! Thank you God, Thank you to my fans for your continued support! Dreams do come through, never stop dreaming," he wrote.
Never been so proud of myself like i am right now!! Daddy's New Home My New Home!! Now he has everything he always wished for! Because with God anything is possible & Seeing my father's teary eyes posing next to his New Crib & Car! It just reminded me why am i doing this & why i could never stop! I'm grateful! Thank You God, Thank You To My Fans For Your Continued Support! Dreams do come through Never Stop Dreaming✊
Friends and fans congratulated the star and his dad, including Oskido who said Heavy K's mother, who died just over two years ago, would have been proud of him.
"Blessings of the way. I’m proud of you Heavy K. I wish mama was alive to witness this moment. Well done."
