“The challenge isn't in the blisters‚ or the bruises or even the long hours spent rehearsing. It's the mental game that's the most brutal‚ finding the emotion‚ intention and thought-process behind every move and then believing in it and bringing it out so that's it's as much a part of the performance as the point of your foot. This really is like learning a totally different language and figuring out how to translate that into your body‚” Cruise said.

From fighting the flu‚ neck sprains and torn muscles‚ it hasn’t been all bad for the newbies. With their coffee breaks and laughs between rehearsals‚ there’s also a competitive spirit that lingers.

Mdoda is determined to win the competition even though she has vowed to not take herself too seriously and enjoy the competition.

“My first thought was‚ can I really dance? I then asked my partner what he thought and he said no with this facial expression. My next thought was‚ I am going to kick some serious butt‚ and show that I can actually move.”

Their minds and bodies might be ready for Sunday's first episode‚ but what Mdoda‚ Laurie and Cruise are most nervous about is the pressure that a live show adds. Mdoda hopes she won’t “buckle under pressure”‚ Cruise is most nervous about tripping and Laurie is aware that there are no do-overs and she hopes to remember her sashay from her glide to her cha cha slide. “Everything has been difficult. The thing that gets me the most is the timing and the counts. One would think that that it goes 1‚ 2‚ 3‚ 4 but you’d be surprised‚” Laurie said.

Dancing with the Stars SA will be broadcast live at 5pm on Sunday on M-Net channel 101. The 12 untrained celebrities‚ together with their professional Latin and ballroom dance partners‚ will compete for the favour of the three judges and the voting public.

Judging the show is international dance champion and creative director of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Jason Gilkinson. Joining him on the panel are local dance legends Tebogo Kgobokoe and Debbie Turner‚ who will bring their years of experience‚ unique style and sharp comments to the show.