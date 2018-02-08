Skolopad told to sit down over Senzo Meyiwa claims

Entertainer Skolopad was dragged by fans on Wednesday after commenting on social media claims made by a parody account that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

The parody account @AdvBarryRoux had social media users in a huff over the weekend after it tweeted so-called "information" about Chicco and Longwe's involvement in the case. The account is not verified and is considered to produce fake news

Skolopad joined the throng of users commenting on the claims and questioned what would have happened if the roles had been reversed and Senzo had been the one who was claimed to have killed Longwe.

"He (Longwe) came and ask for his money, right? Then Senzo stood up and put Kelly behind him, right? What if Senzo killed Longwe? I wonder honotlo thweng (what people would say)? self-defense?"

She was quickly dragged for her comments, with dozens of users telling her to stick to dancing and not involve herself in "serious business".