Skolopad told to sit down over Senzo Meyiwa claims

08 February 2018 - 10:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Skolopad got dragged for her comments on Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
Image: Via Skolopad's Instagram

Entertainer Skolopad was dragged by fans on Wednesday after commenting on social media claims made by a parody account that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.

The parody account @AdvBarryRoux had social media users in a huff over the weekend after it tweeted so-called "information" about Chicco and Longwe's involvement in the case. The account is not verified and is considered to produce fake news

Skolopad joined the throng of users commenting on the claims and questioned what would have happened if the roles had been reversed and Senzo had been the one who was claimed to have killed Longwe.

"He (Longwe) came and ask for his money, right? Then Senzo stood up and put Kelly behind him, right? What if Senzo killed Longwe? I wonder honotlo thweng (what people would say)? self-defense?"

She was quickly dragged for her comments, with dozens of users telling her to stick to dancing and not involve herself in "serious business".

Skolopad defended her write to follow the claims but voiced her frustration at the criticism, telling fans that she would always be wrong.

"Haikee OK. We ask, we are wrong. We shushhh we are wrong."

Meanwhile Chicco has broken his silence on claims his gun was used in the murder.

Speaking Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava this week, the producer insisted his gun was always with him.

"It wasn't missing. My firearm is always with me. I got it in 1989 and it is always in my face," he said.

Chicco Twala on Senzo claims: If my son pulled the trigger I would've pushed for him to go to jail

Veteran music producer Chicco Twala has slammed allegations that it was his gun that was used to kill former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.
