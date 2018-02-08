Skolopad told to sit down over Senzo Meyiwa claims
Entertainer Skolopad was dragged by fans on Wednesday after commenting on social media claims made by a parody account that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by Chicco Twala's son, Longwe.
The parody account @AdvBarryRoux had social media users in a huff over the weekend after it tweeted so-called "information" about Chicco and Longwe's involvement in the case. The account is not verified and is considered to produce fake news
Skolopad joined the throng of users commenting on the claims and questioned what would have happened if the roles had been reversed and Senzo had been the one who was claimed to have killed Longwe.
"He (Longwe) came and ask for his money, right? Then Senzo stood up and put Kelly behind him, right? What if Senzo killed Longwe? I wonder honotlo thweng (what people would say)? self-defense?"
She was quickly dragged for her comments, with dozens of users telling her to stick to dancing and not involve herself in "serious business".
Just stick to mapona fela ausi, u doing excellent there— Hostile Witness (@stephen_moatshe) February 7, 2018
O botsa nyoso ndaba girl. We are not playing here. pic.twitter.com/FYWMXIXVpq— Hope. (@PhandleVuyo) February 7, 2018
Askolopad Askolopad we love you but please somebody died here and Justice is not served. pic.twitter.com/d5IAxfJ8Ew— Ruddy Ramarumo (@RamarumoRR) February 7, 2018
Lemme watch from here,there goes skolopad pic.twitter.com/TNo30wvNrr— Spejeje Veeza (@SVeeza) February 7, 2018
Nare moghel o right ? pic.twitter.com/bJhZbhzkFz— Herbert Moshoeu🦁 *Mmina Tau 🦁 (@MOLEJAN) February 7, 2018
Aye Skolopad, Stick To Being A Skolopad And Delete This Tweet.. YOU'RE being Insensitive Jwale Wabona. pic.twitter.com/QvaU689ApT— NUSKI (@RelzMozzarella) February 7, 2018
Skolopad defended her write to follow the claims but voiced her frustration at the criticism, telling fans that she would always be wrong.
"Haikee OK. We ask, we are wrong. We shushhh we are wrong."
Meanwhile Chicco has broken his silence on claims his gun was used in the murder.
Speaking Metro FM's Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava this week, the producer insisted his gun was always with him.
"It wasn't missing. My firearm is always with me. I got it in 1989 and it is always in my face," he said.
