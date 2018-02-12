TshisaLIVE

Bongani Fassie confident Brenda biopic will go ahead despite court ruling

12 February 2018 - 11:23 By Kyle Zeeman
Bongani Fassie wants a film about his mother's life to go ahead despite an interdict halting production of the biopic.
Bongani Fassie wants a film about his mother's life to go ahead despite an interdict halting production of the biopic.
Image: Via Instagram

Bongani Fassie is confident that a biopic about his mother's life will go ahead, despite Chicco Twala securing a court interdict preventing producers from working on the film.

The interdict means that producers of the film, including Bongani, are barred from promoting or auditioning for roles on the film, while also halting all pre-production on the project.

The film has sparked controversy after Chicco claimed he held the rights to any film about Brenda's life and would fight the film's production and release.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bongani's manager Vaughn Eaton said the musician had been counselled to not contest the interdict, so that the matter of rights to the film could be resolved.

"He is not upset by the interdict. The issues of rights needs to be resolved as soon as possible. Bongani is confident this will be resolved this week and we can go ahead with production."

Chicco told TshisaLIVE that he simply wanted to have a say in the way Brenda and others are portrayed in the film and was hoping to work with producers.

"I have always maintained that we should work together. We need to talk. It is not my intention to sideline them, they are sidelining me."

Despite this, Vaughn said Chicco would play no part in the film.

"We are not going to include Chicco in the film. Not at all. We simply want the matter of rights and ownership of the film to be resolved."

The matter is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court this week.

Brenda Fassie biopic feud turns ugly- 'Bongani is trying to play the victim'

Veteran musician Chicco Twala has questioned Bongani Fassie's character and intentions, as a feud over the production rights of an upcoming biopic ...
TshisaLIVE
26 days ago

Chicco Twala does not own us, says Bongani Fassie on Brenda biopic fight

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani has lashed out music veteran Sello “Chicco” Twala, claiming the producer did not own the Fassie family and could not ...
TshisaLIVE
27 days ago

'I've been Brenda all my life,' says Mabrrr look-alike Bathabile Ngubeni

Forex agent Bathabile Ngubeni has been challenged by social media users to claim her "birthright" to play the role of the late Brenda Fassie in an ...
TshisaLIVE
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Chicco on Senzo's death: I am not buying the story about the robbery TshisaLIVE
  2. Polygamist Musa says MaYeni asked for divorce because she 'isn't happy' TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa TshisaLIVE
  4. Longwe Twala speaks out on Senzo: How could I murder my goalkeeper? TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No survivors in Russian plane crash -reports
‘We know you want closure on the Zuma matter’: Ramaphosa at Mandela celebration
X