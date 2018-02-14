IN MEMES: Nyan'Nyan's Ali brings Twitter to tears

Nana and Ali had been struggling in their relationship, with Ali thinking he had done something that caused Nana to be distant and avoid intimacy.

As their romance was taking strain, Nana went onto the show to confess to Ali that she had been raped.

Twitter users teared up as he listened and supported her and it wasn't long before the flood gates were opened when Ali himself started crying.

Social media was filled with emotional memes and messages praising Ali and sharing advice on speaking about your problems.