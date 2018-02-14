TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Nyan'Nyan's Ali brings Twitter to tears

14 February 2018 - 09:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Luyanda Potwana is the host of Nyan'Nyan.
Image: Via Luyanda's Instagram

Fans of popular SABC 1 confessions show Nyan'Nyan were left in tears on Tuesday when a woman confessed to her fiancé that her battles with intimacy was because she had been raped previously.

The show has unearthed a number of shocking confessions in the last few months but went as deep as the Kimberly hole this week with Nana's heartfelt confession.

Nana and Ali had been struggling in their relationship, with Ali thinking he had done something that caused Nana to be distant and avoid intimacy. 

As their romance was taking strain, Nana went onto the show to confess to Ali that she had been raped.

Twitter users teared up as he listened and supported her and it wasn't long before the flood gates were opened when Ali himself started crying.

Social media was filled with emotional memes and messages praising Ali and sharing advice on speaking about your problems.

