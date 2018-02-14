IN MEMES: Nyan'Nyan's Ali brings Twitter to tears
Fans of popular SABC 1 confessions show Nyan'Nyan were left in tears on Tuesday when a woman confessed to her fiancé that her battles with intimacy was because she had been raped previously.
The show has unearthed a number of shocking confessions in the last few months but went as deep as the Kimberly hole this week with Nana's heartfelt confession.
Incase you missed it 13 feb eps #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/1KK7cp6j4h— 👑Kingsman_SA 👑 24Feb🎂🎈♋️ (@Simmo_Dumisa) February 13, 2018
Nana and Ali had been struggling in their relationship, with Ali thinking he had done something that caused Nana to be distant and avoid intimacy.
As their romance was taking strain, Nana went onto the show to confess to Ali that she had been raped.
Twitter users teared up as he listened and supported her and it wasn't long before the flood gates were opened when Ali himself started crying.
Social media was filled with emotional memes and messages praising Ali and sharing advice on speaking about your problems.
#Nyanyan This woman went through alot in life😢 pic.twitter.com/pPeRMx7Lpk— Zweli Vika (@_Zweli_V) February 13, 2018
From today's episode I am once again reminded the importance of working on one's own past. There's nothing wrong in seeking professional help or counselling to heal from past pains, because if issues aren't dealt with their dragged into the present #NyanNyan— Sedi la Ditjhaba (@sedi_scarlett25) February 13, 2018
#Nyanyan when Ali cried 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/QUvQf4i0YT— Black Mampatile🇿🇦 (@Black1mampatile) February 13, 2018
Bra Ali take your crown you got my respect 👑 #NyanNyan— °•Lihle mabaso•°™ (@lihle_mabaso) February 13, 2018
Today episode i couldnt watch it had to change channel 😣 yo 😭💔 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/aughAnKkNJ— Nokthula gasa (@Thofilicious) February 13, 2018
when you find a supportive man like Ali #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/vVgBGfmhMA— staizochartz (@staizochartz) February 13, 2018
