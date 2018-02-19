10 power quotes from ThickLeeyonce
TshisaLIVE recently sat down with ThickLeeyonce to talk everything from creating your own beauty standards, to celebrating your body and ignoring the hate.
Here are ten pearl's of wisdom from ThickLeeyonce that left us inspired.
ON LOVING HERSELF
I saw how my pretty friends got treated differently and I decided I needed to learn to love myself.
I created my own beauty standards. Who are other people to tell us what is beautiful?
ON THE HATE
I'm human and I go through my own things in life.
You can't have a fat mom and be calling me fat. What does that say about you?
ON HER HEALTH
I have skinny friends who smoke and eat pizza and people have the audacity to ask me about my health.
Health has become a beauty myth. I eat well and go to gym every day.
CELEBRATING THE FEMALE BODY
It's a myth that Africans celebrate the African women's body.
I have always celebrated the female form. And if I did judge, I realised it was because of my own issues.
ON BEING HAPPY
Happiness is a choice and I know I can go deep into my head. I choose to be happy.
I force myself to do things out of my comfort zone. It's the only way I'll feel challenged.
