TshisaLIVE

10 power quotes from ThickLeeyonce

19 February 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Photographer and model Thickleeyonce has proudly detailed her ups and downs with her self-love journey.
Photographer and model Thickleeyonce has proudly detailed her ups and downs with her self-love journey.
Image: Via Thickleeyonce Instagram

TshisaLIVE recently sat down with ThickLeeyonce to talk everything from creating your own beauty standards, to celebrating your body and ignoring the hate.

Creating her own beauty standards: ThickLeeyonce is here to slay and stay

Donned in tight jeans, a see-through black top, heels and shades, the woman who most know as ThickLeeyonce oozes confidence as she walks into a busy ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Here are ten pearl's of wisdom from ThickLeeyonce that left us inspired.

ON LOVING HERSELF

I saw how my pretty friends got treated differently and I decided I needed to learn to love myself.

I created my own beauty standards. Who are other people to tell us what is beautiful?

ON THE HATE

I'm human and I go through my own things in life.

You can't have a fat mom and be calling me fat. What does that say about you?

ON HER HEALTH

I have skinny friends who smoke and eat pizza and people have the audacity to ask me about my health.

Health has become a beauty myth. I eat well and go to gym every day.

CELEBRATING THE FEMALE BODY

It's a myth that Africans celebrate the African women's body.

I have always celebrated the female form. And if I did judge, I realised it was because of my own issues.

ON BEING HAPPY

Happiness is a choice and I know I can go deep into my head. I choose to be happy.

I force myself to do things out of my comfort zone. It's the only way I'll feel challenged.

Most read

  1. WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Loyiso MacDonald speaks about being a victim of sexual abuse TshisaLIVE
  3. Boys and their toys! Tbo Touch flaunts his, er, engine size TshisaLIVE
  4. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. ProVerb wins the romance game with this message to Liesl TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X