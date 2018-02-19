10 power quotes from ThickLeeyonce

Here are ten pearl's of wisdom from ThickLeeyonce that left us inspired.

ON LOVING HERSELF

I saw how my pretty friends got treated differently and I decided I needed to learn to love myself.

I created my own beauty standards. Who are other people to tell us what is beautiful?

ON THE HATE

I'm human and I go through my own things in life.

You can't have a fat mom and be calling me fat. What does that say about you?

ON HER HEALTH

I have skinny friends who smoke and eat pizza and people have the audacity to ask me about my health.

Health has become a beauty myth. I eat well and go to gym every day.

CELEBRATING THE FEMALE BODY

It's a myth that Africans celebrate the African women's body.

I have always celebrated the female form. And if I did judge, I realised it was because of my own issues.

ON BEING HAPPY

Happiness is a choice and I know I can go deep into my head. I choose to be happy.

I force myself to do things out of my comfort zone. It's the only way I'll feel challenged.