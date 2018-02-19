Vusi Shange's daughter reveals he was planning a comeback before his death

Veteran bubblegum musician Vusi Shange's daughter has opened up about how her father was planning a mega musical comeback before his death last week.

Speaking to Sowetan, Sibongile Shange confirmed that her father, who battled diabetes for over 25 years, died at his Vosloorus home on Friday night.

"I arrived home from work and called out his name to greet him when I entered the house. When he didn't respond, I investigated and found him slumped against the bath tub in his bathroom. I tried to wake him up but he was gone already," she told the paper.

Sibongile said the veteran's death was unexpected and that they were struggling to come to terms with the loss.

She also revealed that Bra Vusi was working on a new album that he planned to release soon and that it was his way of making a comeback.

"He was working on a new album which was due to be released soon. Music was his passion, that is why he has been fighting to return to the music industry at (the age of) 64."

Ever since news of Bra Vusi's death emerged fans and industry colleagues have paid tribute to him on social media.

The disco musician rose to stardom with tracks like Step Mother and was fondly referred to as "Big Daddy".

Music Association of South Africa spokesperson, Tebogo Sethathu told SABC News that Shange was Mzansi's "James Bond".

"I personally remember him as an electric man, our own James Brown. He started way back with the likes of Blondie Makhene. He will be missed."

Details of Vusi's memorial and funeral services are expected to be released later in the week.