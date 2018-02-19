TshisaLIVE

Vusi Shange's daughter reveals he was planning a comeback before his death

19 February 2018 - 13:09 By Ngwako Modjadji and Karishma Thakurdin
Vusi Shange died at home last Friday night.
Vusi Shange died at home last Friday night.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Veteran bubblegum musician Vusi Shange's daughter has opened up about how her father was planning a mega musical comeback before his death last week. 

Speaking to Sowetan, Sibongile Shange confirmed that her father, who battled diabetes for over 25 years, died at his Vosloorus home on Friday night. 

"I arrived home from work and called out his name to greet him when I entered the house. When he didn't respond, I investigated and found him slumped against the bath tub in his bathroom. I tried to wake him up but he was gone already," she told the paper. 

Sibongile said the veteran's death was unexpected and that they were struggling to come to terms with the loss. 

She also revealed that Bra Vusi was working on a new album that he planned to release soon and that it was his way of making a comeback. 

"He was working on a new album which was due to be released soon. Music was his passion, that is why he has been fighting to return to the music industry at (the age of) 64." 

Ever since news of Bra Vusi's death emerged fans and industry colleagues have paid tribute to him on social media. 

The disco musician rose to stardom  with tracks like Step Mother and was fondly referred to as "Big Daddy". 

Music Association of South Africa spokesperson, Tebogo Sethathu told SABC News that Shange was Mzansi's "James Bond". 

"I personally remember him as an electric man, our own James Brown. He started way back with the likes of  Blondie Makhene. He will be missed."

Details of Vusi's memorial and funeral services are expected to be released later in the week. 

Lerato Kganyago unleashes her inner spice queen

Lerato Kganyago sent a follower running for the hills with a spicy clapback after the person questioned her about her private life. 
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Samkelo Ndlovu on her baby girl: 'I haven't stopped staring at her'

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu has revealed that her little princess made her grand entrance into the world late last week. 
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Lupita Nyong'o: Xhosa is one of the hardest languages on the planet

African Hollywood actresses Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira spent months trying to nail the perfect Xhosa accent and pronunciation for their roles in ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Minnie Dlamini has already been offered a baby reality show

Minnie Dlamini has spent the last few months constantly shooting down rumours she was expecting, and has now revealed that she has even been offered ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Loyiso MacDonald speaks about being a victim of sexual abuse TshisaLIVE
  3. Boys and their toys! Tbo Touch flaunts his, er, engine size TshisaLIVE
  4. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. ProVerb wins the romance game with this message to Liesl TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X