TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago unleashes the spice queen in her

19 February 2018 - 11:51 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lerato Kganyago makes it clear that she has no time for negativity.
Image: Via Instagram

Lerato Kganyago sent a follower running for the hills with a spicy clapback after the person questioned her about her private life. 

It all went down on Twitter on Sunday afternoon when Lerato expressed how happy she was with life.

"Man! Heart so freakin happy!! So content! So thankful, so grateful!!!" 

One tweep questioned whether rapper Cassper Nyovest had anything to do with her happiness saying "Cassper be doing the most."

The tweep's question seemed to stem from Lerato working with Cassper and Jason Derulo on a track for the World Cup. 

Lerato did not hold back and fired a whole lot of spice back.

"How about she's happy cuz (because) she got a great deal, she's nominated for a SAFTA, she's just happy and content! Why does it have to be about a man? A man that I'm working with by the way!" 

The radio star also made it clear that she owed no one an explanation about her private life. 

"Let me make this clear for you love, like you, you don’t need clarity about my personal life. It’s mine not ours! Let’s respect each other, boundaries!" 

Sjoe...hope ya'll got the message! 

