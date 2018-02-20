Booking Distruction Boyz for your party could cost up to R100k

Distruction Boyz are currently one of the most popular acts in Mzansi and can charge as much as R100,000 for a set, the group's Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi has revealed.

The Omunye hitmakers told DJ Sabby during a recent interview that they started off charging a couple of coins, but have worked their way up to a R100k.

"We started off making R2k, R5k and we were happy with that but when we started making R10k, I started to realise (it was serious). It was nice and then it grew, R50k, until R100k."

The group doesn't charge R100k across the board and said the price was dependent on a number of factors.

"It depends on the type of event, the capacity, the venue, the distance from home, things like that. You can't just charge R100,000".

He said the amount charged for their gigs overseas were "somewhere around" the same figure.

The group recently found themselves in the headlines after a local DJ, DJ LAG, claimed the group stole his song Trip to New York and repackaged it as Omunye.

Que claimed DJ LAG used the group to get publicity off the controversy.

"I don't know what happened to that guy. No one stole anything...It was a PR stunt gone wrong. If we publish the news it will be a problem for him. If we had to go to the papers like he did, what would happen to his career?"

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Que's bandmate Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu said the group would continue to perform the song in public.

"We have not been made aware of any legal action and I am confident that if they do, they will not win this case. We won't stop performing the song. It is our song. People don't understand gqom. We are not going to fight DJ LAG. We know him, why would we copy his style? Maybe he has a new album coming and he is touring overseas, so maybe this is a strategy to market him here."