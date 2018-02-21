'It was my mourning song' - Amor Vittone on new single dedicated to Joost van der Westhuizen

A year after the death of her estranged husband and rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen, Amor Vittone is set to release a single dedicated to him.

Taking to Facebook on February 20, which would have been Joost's 47th birthday, Amor shared a teaser from the single, Ek Mis Jou with fans.

"You became my loved one and I didn’t want to lose you. I want to wrap my arms around you, I’ve always loved you," Amor sings on the teaser.

Amor told TshisaLIVE she recorded the song with her producer Marius Brouwer last year but was not ready to release it until now.

"It was my mourning song but because of the media attention and everything else that was going on, we as a family didn't have time to mourn."

Amor said the song was a reflection of her emotions despite everything she and Joost went through.

"My kids and I will never forget him (Joost). No matter what happens in life, and in my personal circumstance when you have kids with someone, you never stop loving them or missing them."

Amor said that despite all the controversy that surrounded her marriage to Joost and things that have unfolded after his death, she knew the truth.

"I know the truth and I know what Joost would have wanted. This song set me free in a way."

The singer explained that when she initially recorded the song, she did so for herself and had no intentions of releasing it.

"I have decided to release it because if it helps uplift one person who is going through divorce or dealing with death and it helps give them comfort then I am happy. The reason I sing is to heal and uplift."

Amor said she and her children commemorated Joost's birthday by lighting a candle and saying a prayer in his honour.

The track will be released on iTunes this Friday and Amor's album will be available next month.

Joost died on February 7, 2017 after a lengthy battle with motor neuron disease.

Listen to the teaser here: