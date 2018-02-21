TshisaLIVE

Lexi on the reality star tag: That’s all I ever was in this industry

21 February 2018 - 09:45 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lexi van Niekerk wants to lose the 'reality star' tag that follows her around.
While she may have entered the entertainment industry as a reality TV star, Lexi van Niekerk is tired of being seen as the girl who dated the Big Brother winner, and wants the world to recognise her other skills.

Lexi opened up about her role as a qualified trainer on Massiv Metro saying that she couldn't wait for the reality star tag to be irrelevant.

"It's been four years and I am yet to get used to the reality star tag," she said.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, who went on to date the 2014 winner Mandla Hlatshwayo said she understood that the show was her break into the industry.

Lexi went on to have another reality show with her beau on Mzansi Magic. 

However, she wanted to be able to branch into other things without her past status being dragged into everything.

"I want to break away from that. Because a lot of people don't know what I am about right now. I was just that girl who did a reality show and went on to date the reality show winner and that's all I ever was to the industry. Whatever gigs I did after that were always overshadowed by that and I want to change that."

Lexi said she wished people would shed light on her re-branded self. She said she went back to school so she could say she is a qualified trainer and has a certificate in Group Fitness instructor.

She added that TV hasn't always been great to her and she was more passionate about fitness.

In 2017, the star made her first public appearance at an event in over a year at the DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers' Choice Awards where she told TshisaLIVE that she was no longer pursuing a reality TV career.

"I am currently studying a diploma in fitness. I have been working hard on my body, as you can see on my social media. I wanted to go back and get something on the side instead of always being known as the reality star and ex Big Brother star," Lexi said.

