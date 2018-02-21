TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa adds DJ Cleo to his 'persona non grata' collab list

21 February 2018 - 11:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Maphorisa has revealed yet another name on his list of people he won't work with.
Image: Via Instagram

It seems that DJ Maphorisa is not willing to save face on these social media streets by pretending he gets along with everyone. To prove the point, he took to Twitter to reveal that one of the people he won't work with is DJ Cleo.

A random tweet from a fan hoping to see a collaboration between Maphorisa and DJ Cleo opened up old wounds for the Midnight Starring hitmaker, who revealed that his animosity towards Cleo was based on an old encounter he had with him.

He explained that before he made it, DJ Cleo gave him attitude.

"When he was pushing Brickz he gave me attitude. I told myself I will never be like that guy because I was a f**cking kid and I know how it feels to be treated like sh*t."

While Maphorisa was clearly touched by the response he got from Cleo, he said he swore he would never be "that guy" because he knew how it felt to be "treated like sh*t".

DJ Cleo refused to comment on the matter when contacted by TshisaLIVE.

