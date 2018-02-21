TshisaLIVE

'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans

21 February 2018 - 10:29 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Oratile Maitisa plays the role of Eunice on Skeem Saam.
Actress Oratile Maitisa plays the role of Eunice on Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Oratile's Instagram

Skeem Saam fans couldn't believe their eyes on Tuesday when one of the show's most popular characters Eunice Nkadimeng notified her crush that from now on she would be his girlfriend.

The student, played by Limpopo-born actress Oratile Maitisa, had her eye on Emkay (played by Mlungisi Mathe) and decided to take her shot. With nerves of steel, she told him that she decided to be his girlfriend and that was that.

Soon Twitter was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about the incident, with some praising the young student, while others claimed she was too forward.

Viewers were also amused at how Eunice sealed the deal with a kiss, which left Emkay as still as a statue and as silent as a stone.

Langa Mavuso: Music is how I say what I need to

Langa Mavuso's rise to fame has been a learning curve that has taught him how much of himself to give to people, saying that he prefers to let his ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Mmatema Moremi's excited that fans don't just see her as 'cover' singer

Mmatema Moremi is well on her way to making a name for herself despite her Idols SA runner-up status and she's told TshisaLIVE that part of her ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Zakes Bantwini: I'm not interested in competing on small stages

Zakes Bantwini's journey in music has seen him go through the most and at his hardest point he was pushed to make music for his survival. In an ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

I better not get pregnant or die before then - Zodwa to tour America

After receiving "countless" requests to go shake her booty in America, SA dancer Zodwa Wabantu is set to give the states an eye-full when she tours ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Oskido on egos, Bongo Maffin reunion and Busiswa's future at Kalawa Jazmee

Dj and music mogul Oskido has seen it all in his nearly three decades in the music industry, mentoring some of the biggest names in SA music, and ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang claps back at 'Engrish' shade: That insult is tired TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram TshisaLIVE
  5. Support pours in for Peter Ndoro after on-air blunder leads to 'time off' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes
X