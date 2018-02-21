'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans
Skeem Saam fans couldn't believe their eyes on Tuesday when one of the show's most popular characters Eunice Nkadimeng notified her crush that from now on she would be his girlfriend.
The student, played by Limpopo-born actress Oratile Maitisa, had her eye on Emkay (played by Mlungisi Mathe) and decided to take her shot. With nerves of steel, she told him that she decided to be his girlfriend and that was that.
LEADERSHIP✊🏽. She didn’t wait for him to ask her out, she just made a decision by herself, then broke the news to him😂😂😅. Teach us!!!🔥#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xDaQ3PyKBr— Charmaine✨ (@_charmy_M) February 20, 2018
Soon Twitter was filled with hilarious memes and jokes about the incident, with some praising the young student, while others claimed she was too forward.
#SkeemSaam Limpopians let's go fetch Eunice. Who's coming with me? pic.twitter.com/ibXSBfgvTe— Jamaica 🇿🇦 (@Machakapuledi) February 20, 2018
Ladies... Like Eunice Shoot Your Shot. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GKqjztMySa— V̳ E̳ G̳ A̳ (@TweetsByVega) February 20, 2018
#SkeemSaam Eunice want to be Emkay's girlfriend but she will get the answer tomorrow...o mosheetse just like that. pic.twitter.com/CUqRRLbFzH— WA S'PEEDA✋😒💯 (@jimjayjuggalos) February 20, 2018
Eunice is leadership yazi 😅😅#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fVRqw2uFCV— 🌷Neliswa🌹 (@Roseneliswa) February 20, 2018
Hebanna diantsha mos. So maybe I should also tell my crush that I'm tired of crushing on him I now decided to be his GF like Eunice did. 😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/x9WpDGyF38— 💡LESEDI💡 (@YoGalLSD) February 20, 2018
"I've decided to become your girlfriend"— Gem (@Kamo_Galehole) February 20, 2018
Eunice is showing yall girls how it is done 😂😂😭 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/O2UUo9BS5N
Eunice got balls Jho #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dH90yrwTDl— Lee Ngwenya (@Kello_149) February 20, 2018
Viewers were also amused at how Eunice sealed the deal with a kiss, which left Emkay as still as a statue and as silent as a stone.
#SkeemSaam Halala Emkay couldn't that kiss😂 (clap once)— ♡||BazKatila||♡ (@KamoNegoM) February 20, 2018
