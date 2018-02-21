'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans

Skeem Saam fans couldn't believe their eyes on Tuesday when one of the show's most popular characters Eunice Nkadimeng notified her crush that from now on she would be his girlfriend.

The student, played by Limpopo-born actress Oratile Maitisa, had her eye on Emkay (played by Mlungisi Mathe) and decided to take her shot. With nerves of steel, she told him that she decided to be his girlfriend and that was that.