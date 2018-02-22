TshisaLIVE

Sphamandla Dhludhlu's gay role on iKhaya has taught him big life lessons

22 February 2018 - 12:53 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu says acting has taught him important lessons.
Even though actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu is a heterosexual male in real life, he plays a homosexual in iKhaya and has experienced a glimpse of the hate that gays endure daily.

The actor told TshisaLIVE that although he was always aware that homosexuals often get unwarranted ill-treatment, his character has exposed him to some of the harsh words they receive.

"When I got the character, I was like 'wow, I have a lot of research to do.' I am not gay but as an actor people have to believe that I am. Fortunately or unfortunately, they believe I am and some of the comments I have gotten are really hectic."

"I played a character that turned out to be a psychotic stalker in Rhythm City but the reaction I got is totally different to the one I get for my character on iKhaya. Some of the comments I have received have been hectic. People don't like me (or my character), they call me names and they tell me sh*t most of the time."

The actor, who is popularly known for his Rhythm City character Themba, said his new role has been challenging as he thought they hate would end after a while. But he is still inundated with nasty messages about his character's sexuality.

He said he has learnt that society is not as accepting as some may think and now understand the trauma gays may endure.

"I totally understand why some (gay friends) of them just won't come out. I don't know if they will because it's really a lot. I just really hope homophobia stops. It needs to."

The actor said he was ready for more roles that challenge the status quo.

