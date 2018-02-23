Professor: My latest album was composed by Jesus

Kwaito veteran Mkhonzeni "Professor" Langa says that his music tells a message that goes beyond music and is blessed by Jesus, so he decided to name his latest album Composed by Jesus Christ.

The musician dropped his first album in several years last month and decided to dedicate it to Jesus.

"There is something there when I write. I don't make music for fun. I want to tell a message. People always ask me how I write songs that touch people and I honestly believe that it is Jesus. My music, my album...they are produced by Jesus. I could have written a song but I decided to dedicate my album to it."

While artists like Reason have come under fire in the past for comparing themselves to Jesus or using his name in their titles, Professor said he was not trying to mock, but rather worship.

"I have put so much of Jesus into my life and someone shouldn't judge how I praise. It is not up to them to decide that. I want to honour Jesus with this album and that is it."