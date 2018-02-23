DJ Tira on jealousy, free data & calling fans broke

Musician and Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has been accused of being jealous of other artists and being rude to fans, but Tira said he was moving too fast to hear the noise being made by his haters.

Tira seems to always be on the road or heading into meetings but told TshisaLIVE that his workaholic lifestyle had some drawbacks.

"I move too fast. I am all over the place because I don't want to wait for anything or anyone. If I want to work with you, I get it done. I don't have time for drama. People see this and say I am not there to support my artists and I am jealous. The truth is I am just working. If you can't keep up with me, then don't try."

The musician seemed to fall out with members of kwaito house act Big Nuz last month, after telling fans to stop asking him about the group because they had left his label. Big Nuz's Mampintsha responded by suggesting that the group had to build their own success and Tira was trying to copy them.

But just as the dust settled on the feud, Tira once again made headlines for calling a social media user "broke".

Responding to a question about why he was in every music video, Tira wrote: How do you manage to be so broke when God has given you two hands?”

Tira said he apologised to the fan for his comments but felt the incident was blown out of proportion.

"There is so much hate on Twitter. People read things wrong and assume things. I spoke to the guy and we understood each other. I apologised and he was cool with it but other people wouldn't leave it alone."

The next day he started a campaign to give free data and airtime to followers that were in need. He denied that he did this to "clean up" his image.

"I am just a giving guy. I always have been. I have bought textbooks for students and thrown Christmas parties for the homeless. I have the money to give and so I will. I am not doing it to impress people. I am not doing any of this to impress people. I just feel like I need to give love".

The star will perform at the Red Bull Music Festival in Johannesburg in April and said fans could look forward to him bringing his whole crew along.

"The whole squad will be there. I really enjoy Red Bull events because they always push the boundaries and go to the next level."