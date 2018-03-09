Skwatta Kamp drops new track in Flabba's honour
Today marks three years since Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi was killed and his Skwatta Kamp band members have honoured his memory by releasing a new track, Conversations With Flabba.
Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Flabba's close friend and Skwatta Kamp member Shugasmakx revealed their plan to pay tribute to him on the anniversary of his death.
Friday marks 3yrs since Flabba passed. In honour we drop a Skwatta tribute on Friday. #ConversationsWithFlabba #March9th #ThereYouGo. 🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/lolNyGWI3S— SHUGASMAKX - RISE 🎶 (@SmegaForever) March 5, 2018
The track dropped early on Friday morning and is available for download through iTunes.
It’s official, it’s dropped!! There You Go https://t.co/ZAVMbyGolT #ThereYouGo #ConversationsWithFlabba #March9th #SkwattaKamp pic.twitter.com/dlPr0zCI25— SHUGASMAKX - RISE 🎶 (@SmegaForever) March 9, 2018
Speaking to Drum magazine earlier this week Flabba's friend and musician, Slikour said his death took its toll on the group because they were more like family.
"Flabba’s death was hard on us and no one in the group knew Sindisiwe personally for her to come and apologise for what she did. Fact is, Flabba is not coming back and she has to live with herself – which is harder than being judged by us," he told the publication.
Flabba was stabbed by his then girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele at his home in Alexandra. Sindisiwe was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder.