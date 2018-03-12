TshisaLIVE

I felt disrespected, I won't let it go - Inside Mara Louw & the Fergusons' explosive feud

12 March 2018 - 14:44 By Kyle Zeeman
Mara Louw played the role of Boi on The Queen.
Mara Louw played the role of Boi on The Queen.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Mara Louw has been left fuming after she was apparently offered a per-call contract on popular soapie The Queen, which she labelled "insulting and disrespectful" to her decades of experience in the industry. 

Mara made tabloid headlines over the weekend after it emerged she had apparently left the show. 

One of the show's creators Shona Ferguson told Sunday Sun that Mara was not fired from the show but was in and out of contract. Mara however rubbished the claims and brought files to prove that she did not leave, but her contract was apparently terminated by the show's creators. 

Mara shared a screenshot of the termination date on her contract on Twitter. 

The actress told TshisaLIVE  that her contract was terminated in September last year, after producers told her that writers had run out of storylines for her character. 

But Mara believes that her contract was cut because she refused to shoot a scene that she felt was too close to an event from her biography, because her contract was initially supposed to be renewed in May. 

Mara said after her contract was terminated she was offered a short term per-call contract. 

"I felt insulted. After 50 years in the industry, I was being offered a per-call contract. I looked at the offer and laughed. They cannot afford me and I refuse to be disrespected."

The actress claimed she was treated like "trash" and was messed around. She also described the environment on set over the past few months as frosty. 

"We would shoot scenes and then immediately walk away from each other. It was very cold but we did our best because we are actors. But I won't let it go. People must know what really happened."

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Ferguson Films were not successful at the time of publishing this article. 

'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu says that she feels she has become a pawn in a fight between Zambian authorities and her promoters in the country, after ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'It's criminal'- Simphiwe Dana wants to take #DataMustFall fight to court

After Tbo Touch let us all down in the #DataMustFall fight, we might soon have a new celeb taking up our cause.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Raphael Griffiths on 'popularity contests' in the industry

Raphael Griffiths has highlighted the importance of knowing your place as a young actor in the industry, saying genuine friendships don't come easy ...
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Salamina Mosese on dealing with depression & life's lessons

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Salamina Mosese has opened up dealing with depression and learning to deal with her emotions properly over the years.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  2. Renting out games and being a promo girl: Celebs talk their side hustle TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Wendy Parker struts her stuff in a bikini TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa: My Ben 10 is not chowing my money TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X