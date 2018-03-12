I felt disrespected, I won't let it go - Inside Mara Louw & the Fergusons' explosive feud

The actress told TshisaLIVE that her contract was terminated in September last year, after producers told her that writers had run out of storylines for her character.

But Mara believes that her contract was cut because she refused to shoot a scene that she felt was too close to an event from her biography, because her contract was initially supposed to be renewed in May.

Mara said after her contract was terminated she was offered a short term per-call contract.

"I felt insulted. After 50 years in the industry, I was being offered a per-call contract. I looked at the offer and laughed. They cannot afford me and I refuse to be disrespected."

The actress claimed she was treated like "trash" and was messed around. She also described the environment on set over the past few months as frosty.

"We would shoot scenes and then immediately walk away from each other. It was very cold but we did our best because we are actors. But I won't let it go. People must know what really happened."

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Ferguson Films were not successful at the time of publishing this article.