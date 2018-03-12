I felt disrespected, I won't let it go - Inside Mara Louw & the Fergusons' explosive feud
Mara Louw has been left fuming after she was apparently offered a per-call contract on popular soapie The Queen, which she labelled "insulting and disrespectful" to her decades of experience in the industry.
Mara made tabloid headlines over the weekend after it emerged she had apparently left the show.
One of the show's creators Shona Ferguson told Sunday Sun that Mara was not fired from the show but was in and out of contract. Mara however rubbished the claims and brought files to prove that she did not leave, but her contract was apparently terminated by the show's creators.
Mara shared a screenshot of the termination date on her contract on Twitter.
Telling a lie doesn't suit you Mr Producer. Here's proof of letter you sent me in September 2017. pic.twitter.com/UwJPaXTbh0— Marah Louw (@MarahLouw) March 11, 2018
The actress told TshisaLIVE that her contract was terminated in September last year, after producers told her that writers had run out of storylines for her character.
But Mara believes that her contract was cut because she refused to shoot a scene that she felt was too close to an event from her biography, because her contract was initially supposed to be renewed in May.
Mara said after her contract was terminated she was offered a short term per-call contract.
"I felt insulted. After 50 years in the industry, I was being offered a per-call contract. I looked at the offer and laughed. They cannot afford me and I refuse to be disrespected."
The actress claimed she was treated like "trash" and was messed around. She also described the environment on set over the past few months as frosty.
"We would shoot scenes and then immediately walk away from each other. It was very cold but we did our best because we are actors. But I won't let it go. People must know what really happened."
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Ferguson Films were not successful at the time of publishing this article.