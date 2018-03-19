Somizi and Mohale's love in pictures
#Somhale are going to the chapel & they're gonna get married
19 March 2018 - 06:29
Somizi Mhlongo confirmed on Monday morning that he is getting married to Mohale Motaung. He popped the question while the couple were recently in Paris.
You can read about all the details here:
As Mzansi celebrates the couple's love, we take a look at some of their pictures. Because since they confirmed they're an item, all we've been getting is love 24/7.
Don't stop! Ever!
Back when Mohale was still a mystery.
We started getting more glimpses from Somizi but not much.
And we got teased some more.
And eventually we started getting more face time with Mohale.
And after their couple unveiling at The Met, Somizi and Mohale have been showing us nothing but love.