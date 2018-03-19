TshisaLIVE

Somizi and Mohale's love in pictures

#Somhale are going to the chapel & they're gonna get married

19 March 2018 - 06:29 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi Mohale are getting married. *SCREAM*
Somizi Mohale are getting married. *SCREAM*
Image: Via Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo confirmed on Monday morning that he is getting married to Mohale Motaung. He popped the question while the couple were recently in Paris.

As Mzansi celebrates the couple's love, we take a look at some of their pictures. Because since they confirmed they're an item, all we've been getting is love 24/7.

Don't stop! Ever!

Back when Mohale was still a mystery.

We started getting more glimpses from Somizi but not much.

And we got teased some more.

Church time. SM❤️

It’s a Monday. Thou shall crush. SM❤️

And eventually we started getting more face time with Mohale.

And after their couple unveiling at The Met, Somizi and Mohale have been showing us nothing but love.

All day all year all Saturday

My happiest place.

It’s a Friday. A very Good Friday. 🏳️‍🌈❤️

❤️👌🏾👬💋🙏🏾🇫🇷💯🎈💕🇿🇦

